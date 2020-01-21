Levy County prescribed burn sends smoke drifting over Bay Area

article

A prescribed burn in northern Florida is sending smoke drifting down over the Tampa Bay area.

The smell of smoke is particularly strong in the northern Bay Area counties, but is noticeable as far south as Tampa.

The 3,800-acre burn is in Levy County, but the strong wind out of the north is carrying smoke to the south. The National Weather Service even noted that the smoke is visible on satellite imagery and radar.

Pasco County Fire Rescue suggests anyone with respiratory issues should close their windows to avoid irritation.

Those same strong northern winds, meanwhile, have prompted a wind chill advisory for most of the state tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

