Lightning blasts chimney from Pasco County home

Firefighters say lightning ripped a hole in a Pasco County home overnight, reducing the chimney to a pile of bricks.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, it happened early this morning in the Wedgewood Condo Community of Beacon Woods. Residents of the home called firefighters after a blast that they feared was an explosion.

Firefighters arrived and found the chimney destroyed, with bricks strewn across the roof and the yard. After investigating, they determined lightning was to blame.

No one was injured.

Photo courtesy PCFR