Litter Gitters deployed in Bay Area waterways to remove trash

A new device being deployed into area waterways could help to remove trash and protect the environment.

The Tampa Bay Estuary Program and other local environmental groups are working with Osprey Initiative to install the first Litter Gitters in the Tampa Bay area.

The device works as a trash trap to intercept litter and funnel it into a cage.

The trash can then be collected, recycled, and analyzed. Local groups will be able to use the data to identify where the waste is coming from and how to minimize pollution.

The effort is part of the Trash Free Waters Program.

Advertisement

So far three have been deployed between Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties.