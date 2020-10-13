Little Manatee River could become third in Florida to be federally protected

Take a trip down the Little Manatee River and you'll be transported to an area outside of suburban sprawl; a place where you can relax and unwind.

"I like to think of the little manatee as an undiscovered gem," said Brian Rudderforth.

For the last 17 years, Rudderforth's family has operated Canoe Outpost, helping visitors discover the beauty of the Little Manatee River.

"That's one of the really outstanding things about this waterway is the lack of development, it’s nice and narrow there’s a lot of shallow sandy beaches where you can stop and play around with your family," said Rudderforth.

Rudderforth's 6-year-old daughter can tell you first hand.

"The river is very nice, it’s cool and it’s fun to swim in," said Lily Rudderforth.

Little Manatee could soon receive federal protection through the "Little Manatee Wild and Scenic River Act."

If the designation passes, nearly 51 miles of the Manatee River would be under the strongest protection available for rivers. Only two other rivers in the state currently have the same protections.

"It makes me feel optimistic for the future of the river. There's always upsides and downsides to every new law or intervention in general the more protection and the more attention we can get on this river, the better," said Rudderforth.

Congressman Vern Buchanan introduced the bill after Hillsborough and Manatee counties passed their own resolutions asking for the designation.

"All these things need to be protected and managed. It’s all about water quality, we’ve had a lot of issues with red tide, and algae bloom and all these other things. This would give it additional safeguards and protections," said Buchanan.

It's a plan Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White says is needed.

"Hillsborough County residents are fortunate to have this ecological gem right in our own backyard. The Little Manatee is one of the most beautiful rivers in the entire state and this designation will pave the way for generations to enjoy its unspoiled beauty," he said.

The protection would help ensure the river is kept pristine. As Florida development continues, a slice of Old Florida will be left behind for future generations.

"It's a beautiful spot it’s really good for your soul," said Rudderforth.

