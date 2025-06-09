Local college gives high schoolers a forensic investigator experience.

The Brief A local college is giving high school kids experience of being a forensic investigator. Cracking cases using Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. 24 students were accepted from various area high schools.



State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is teaching STEM to local high school students. They call it The Investigators Lab Crime Solving Experiences.

Professors simulate a crime and introduce the students to the upper-level chemistry, technology, and math that professionals use to help solve cases.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

24 students were accepted from various area high schools.

It takes place Monday through Thursday at the SCF campus at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton.

Signing up for this experience ended on June 5, but they have a wait list.

What you can do:

For more information, you can contact Natalie Singer at SingerN@SCF.edu.

