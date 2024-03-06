Longest serving Hillsborough prosecutor retiring: 'I've got mixed emotions'

Hillsborough Assistant State Attorney Darrell Dirks is used to making headlines with big wins in state court, "but the headline today is I'm not going to be showing up to work," explained Dirks.

After a 35-year run as one of the top prosecutors at the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office, Dirks is closing his case files for good and retiring.

"It feels good. I’ve got mixed emotions. I love working at the state attorney's office, but I feel it’s a good time to go," said Dirks.

But as he reflects back on his storied career, he began to get emotional. He knew leaving a life passion is never easy.

"Every day you come to work you feel like you’re doing something good," he explained as he wiped away tears.

READ: Violent Tampa home robbery suspect sentenced to prison while co-defendant walks free: ‘It wasn’t my fault’

And many in the community agree he has done a lot of good. He’s the longest-serving prosecutor in the office with quite an impressive track record.

Pictured: Darrell Dirks

Dirks has handled some of the biggest cases in our area, including the case of notorious killer Steven Lorenzo, who he called a monster and sent to death row. And two years ago, he secured a guilty plea for Twitter hacker Graham Clark for scamming a lot of famous people.

"We found out some really dangerous things that were being planned," explained Dirks.

But one of the most memorable cases for him was in 1986. Mack Hoover Manis was driving drunk when he killed a father and son in a deadly crash. Instead of a DUI manslaughter charge, he got a conviction for second-degree murder.

READ: Army employee Janet Mello pleads guilty to stealing more than $100M from Army to purchase luxury items

It was a first and FOX 13‘s own Kelly Ring got an exclusive interview with him about it.

But Dirks will tell you behind all the successes are the people that made it possible: his colleagues, court staff, and loving family.

The days, nights, and weekends worrying about criminal cases and trials are finally over.

"It’s going to be fun now to stop thinking about these cases and thinking about how to have fun on a full-time basis," said Dirks with a smile.

This seasoned prosecutor plans to spend more time with family, golfing, and visiting his mother in Iowa who just turned 101 years old this week.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter