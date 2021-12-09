Longtime friends share passion for creating custom wreaths

With Christmas around the corner, a pair of longtime friends spends many nights together figuring out what to do with various rolls of ribbon.

"The creativity and the endless amounts of ideas that we had, there's just so many things that you can do," Erika Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and Annie Groves run Annie & E’s Custom Wreaths. Naturally, this is the pair’s busiest part of the year. To make this time more challenging, this is a side job for both.

"COVID hit, and we're both in the medical field," Groves said. "I go up at night and work on a wreath or two, and you can put it aside and come back two days later, or you can do five at night. It's just a way to just relax."

Rodriguez added, "I looked forward to coming home and being able to come into my room and my world and be creative. I find a lot of enjoyment, and it's an outlet for me."

Between the two of them, they estimate that they’ve created nearly 400 wreaths. They picked up the passion while attending an annual girls’ crafting trip. A friend was making wreaths. They tried it and become hooked.

"Ribbons are like candy and makeup. There are so many kinds that everything looks fabulous together," Rodriguez said.

While they both enjoy creating wreaths, they both say it will only remain a fun side job.

"It keeps us together. It’s actually brought us closer together actually doing this," Rodriguez said. "This is a great honor to even be this far into the game and being able to share it with the community."

LINK: For more information: www.facebook.com/Annie-Es-Custom-Wreaths-116200476839453/

