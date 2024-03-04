Hillsborough County crews battle early morning house fire in Lutz

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a heavy house fire in Lutz early Monday morning.

According to HCFR, dispatch began receiving 911 calls at 3:16 a.m. on Monday from first-party callers reporting smoke and flames coming from their house on Blount Road in Lutz.

The first arriving engine was met with heavy fire in the garage moving towards the house. Firefighters battled the blaze from inside the home and stopped its progression before it overtook the rest of the home.

Crews overcame a lack of fire hydrants on the street by utilizing water tanker operations, HCFR said. It took crews 30 minutes to control the fire, and two cats were rescued from the home.

The house had no occupants, and a few other animals were not accounted for.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family who has been displaced.