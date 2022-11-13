LWPD: Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ man at large after drugs, cash seized from Lake Wales motel room

article

A woman is facing charges and an ‘armed and dangerous’ man is on the run after police found illegal drugs inside a Lake Wales motel room while searching for a wanted man.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, an officer noticed a vehicle matching one usually driven by Carlos Williams, who is wanted on multiple violent felony crimes, parked at the Prince of Wales motel in front of room number five.

The 24-year-old is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges.

According to LWPD, the officer spoke with Shanell Mickel, 43, who was staying in room number five. When asked if Williams was in the room, Mickel said he was there earlier, but not at the moment.

According to LWPD, Mickell allowed officers inside the motel room and while inside an officer says they noticed cocaine on the dresser and nightstand along with Xanax but did not see Williams inside.

That’s when police say Schulze requested detectives from the Lake Wales Police Department to respond and obtain a search warrant for the room.

Officers found illegal drugs and more than $4,000 in cash inside the motel room. Photos is courtesy of the Lake Wales Police Department.

With a search warrant in hand, police say they found illicit drugs and illegal prescription drugs inside the motel room. Officers and detectives found 171.6 grams of cocaine, 193 Xanax pills weighing 72.6 grams, and 24 Hydrocodone pills weighing 17.7 grams. A scale with cocaine residue, baggies and other miscellaneous paraphernalia was also inside. Police also seized a total of $4064.00 in cash.

Mickel was charged with possession of Alprazolam with the intent to sell, trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, trafficking in Oxycodone greater than 14 grams, and maintaining a structure/conveyance for drug-related purposes.

Shanell Mickel is facing charges after drugs and cash were seized from a Lake Wales motel room. Photos is courtesy of the Lake Wales Police Department.

Mickel’s arrest history includes cocaine possession, resisting arrest, false ID to LEO, and other drug charges, according to LWPD.

Williams is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Carlos Williams has an active warrant out for his arrest. Photos is courtesy of the Lake Wales Police Department.

His arrest history includes armed robbery with a firearm, drug charges, domestic battery, and possession of a concealed firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sarah Sittnick or Officer Terry Schulze at 863-678-4223. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call 1-800-226-8477.