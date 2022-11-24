Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide

article

There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays.

This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay.

SOL Soap

Air Force veteran turns artisan soap making into Palmetto business

Sol Soap is a small, handmade artisan soap company based in Palmetto, and it's run by a retired Air Force veteran.

The owner and soap maker Angelina Muller said the soaps are moisturizing, and they don't have all the chemicals that other soaps may have.

Broth Bomb

Broth Bomb in Dunedin puts a fizzy, delicious twist on one-pot meals

Everyone's heard of bath bombs. They bubble and fizz in the tub, giving you a luxurious bath time experience.

The owner of a new company in Dunedin wondered, "How could we ‘bomb’ the flavor industry?" and Broth Bomb was born.

Insrospek Domino

Ruskin company aims to bring families closer together with dominoes sets

A company based in Ruskin is hoping to bring families closer together by creating custom dominoes game sets.

The owner of Introspek Tanishia Bolton said she can make just about any idea come to life on a set.

Brudders Books

Florida couple's book series 'Brudders' helps kids navigate life

A Pasco County couple turned their passions for writing and illustration into a book series delighting kids and parents across the globe.

The "Brudders" series of books is based on the fictional adventures of a little bear named – you guessed it – Brudders.

Pizza ovens

Wood-fired ovens made in Tampa Bay aren't just great for pizza

When BJ Hall built himself a pizza oven 12 years ago, he knew he was onto something. Friends started asking him to make them one, too. By 2013, he was ready to make his popular hobby a career – and Forno Nardona was born.

Most people call them pizza ovens, but they aren't just for pizzas. Technically they are, wood-fired ovens.

Woof Creek

Chef starts healthy dog food company during pandemic

A Riverview-based nutrition company has gone to the dogs.

Woof Creek is making food just for canines in an effort to give man's best friend a better life.

