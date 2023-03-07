Made In Tampa Bay Expo to showcase local manufactures

It’s an event showcasing some of what’s manufactured right here in our own backyard.

The Made In Tampa Bay Expo is happening Wednesday, March 8th at Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry campus.

The annual event is organized by the Bay Area Manufacturers Association and includes a job fair.

The expo will be held from 11 a.m. -4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

