Man convicted in fatal drunk driving crash wants to change plea after spending several months in prison

A drunk driver who recently took a plea deal on a deadly crash that killed a young Tampa man last November wants a do-over.

Inmate Alexander Glaubius says he has suffered a great injustice, but prosecutors say they did everything by the book.

Newly filed court documents show Glaubius has had a change of heart and wants to change his plea from guilty to not guilty.

He claims he was charged twice for the same crime, also known as double jeopardy. But prosecutors dispute that and argue he was charged correctly. They even point out, during plea bargaining,



Glaubius asked for 15 years in prison and the state accepted the offer.

Prosecutors say in the early morning hours of November 27, 2021, Glaubius' was driving a silver Chevy Silverado, ran a red light at South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Hillsborough County, and slammed into a white Volkswagen Passat, killing the driver, Christopher Murdock.

Christopher Murdock was killed in the crash.

They say Glaubuis was driving drunk and tried to get rid of some of the evidence before police arrived, he even asked someone to help him.

Nearly a year later he was taking a state deal, but after spending a couple of months in prison, Glaubius is having buyer’s remorse.



On Friday morning, Tampa judge Mark Kiser agreed to hear more about Glaubius grievances.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for February 17.