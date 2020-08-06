Man accused of driving drunk, killing bicyclist sentenced to five years in jail

73-years old John Dilgard never saw it coming. On September 23, 2018 he was riding his bike on Kings Avenue South, a dark road in Riverview when he was hit and killed by driver Richard Sheldon.

A mangled bike, a sneaker and sock littered the roadway. Dilgard died from the impact.

Nearly two years later, Sheldon is pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a crash with death and DUI with personal injury and property damage. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the most serious charge of DUI manslaughter.

During his sentencing, the victim’s daughter Shannon Mason did not want to speak, but wiped away tears when prosecutors described the crash that killed her father

Later, Sheldon apologized to Mason and everyone he hurt. "I just want to say I'm sorry my intentions in life have always been to be the most upstanding person I could be," said a choked-up Sheldon.

Sheldon said this tragedy has already changed him. "I promise when all this is said and done a better me will be shown. I carry a lot of weight on my shoulders right now for this incident and I'm a better person. Ms. Mason, I'm sorry. I'm truly sorry," Sheldon said as he fought back tears.

With this plea deal, Sheldon is off to prison for five years followed by five years of probation.

While heartbroken, Mason appeared satisfied with the outcome.

