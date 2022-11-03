Dover man accused of plotting wife’s murder, trying to frame man killed in staged suicide, wants out of jail

A man at the center of a double murder plot fought to be released on bond on Thursday.

Though Cornelio Negrete didn’t pull the trigger, prosecutor Chinwe Fossett says he had a major role in his wife's murder

"He researched. He gave his cousin the gun. Had his wife killed, and he staged the crime scene," said Fossett.

Cornelio Negrete they say, recruited his cousin Daniel Negrete and his girlfriend, Fatima Avila, to help him kill his wife, Erica Aviles.

On July 18, detectives say Erica Aviles was shot dead outside her Dover home. Cornelio Negrete was shot too, but suffered a superficial wound on the side of his stomach.

Detectives say Cornelio Negrete believed his wife was cheating on him with one of her co-workers.

Murder victim Erica Negrete Aviles

During a bond hearing, Fossett told the court that Cornelio Negrete's computer searches days before her murder reveal a motive.

"What does he search?" asked Fossett.

RELATED: ‘Embodiment of evil’: Tampa woman accused of masterminding double murder denied bond

Hillsborough sheriff detective Joshua Davis responded, "Basically, is getting revenge worth it?"

Since his arrest in August, Cornelio Negrete has been trying to get out on bond and, surprisingly, the victim’s family is coming to his defense.

Cornelio Negrete sits in court during a bond hearing.

Erica Aviles’ sister, Yamalet Aviles, doesn’t believe her brother-in-law is a danger to the community

"No, I don’t have nothing no concerns about him," stated Yamalet Aviles.

Erica's father, Gabriel Aviles, vouched for him too.

"He’s a good person. He’s a good dad," testified Gabriel Aviles.

RELATED: Accused killers allegedly wanted to frame woman’s murdered ex-boyfriend because someone had ‘to take the fall'

Fossett challenged both family members, asking Gabriel Aviles if he will feel differently about Negrete if the evidence shows he was involved in his daughter's murder.

Gabriel Aviles responded, "If he is responsible, he will face the consequences, but I am not the judge of that."

But prosecutors say the trio's twisted, deadly plot wasn't over.

Pictured: Daniel Negrete and his girlfriend, Fatima Garcia Avila

Fatima Avilas then planned to pin, Erica Aviles murder on her ex-boyfriend, Antonio Cuellar Enriquez.

On July 26, Enriquez he was found shot to death at the Baker Creek boat ramp in Thonotosassa.

Detectives say Daniel Negrete was the shooter, but tried to make it look like a suicide.

RELATED: Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County

By the time prosecutors untangled the crime spree during the hour-long hearing, Tampa judge Robin Fuson had made up his mind.

"I find plenty of evidence that his complicity, in this case, is on par with the other ones and I'm going to deny his bond," ruled Fuson.

Cornelio Negrete faces a number of charges that include, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and filing a false police report.

