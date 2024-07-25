Man accused of ramming Hillsborough deputy to escape traffic stop appears in court

A judge in Tampa will decide Thursday if a man accused of ramming a Hillsborough County deputy with his car will be released on bond.

William Lewis Jr., 24, of Tampa, is accused of fleeing a traffic stop on July 5 and striking HCSO Deputy Kalin Hall as he sped off, seriously injuring him.

Earlier this week, prosecutors added two new charges for Lewis, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the second and third degree. State Attorney Suzy Lopez has argued that Lewis is a flight risk based on everything he did to evade capture.

Authorities say it all unfolded just after midnight on July 5 when Deputy Hall was patrolling for HCSO's impaired driver operation over the Fourth of July weekend. He initially pulled over Lewis on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, Lewis then sped off, trying to evade Hall. Hall soon found him, though, in a New Tampa neighborhood. When Hall exited his vehicle, though, Lewis rammed him with his car while trying to get away.

Hall was left with two broken legs. He was released from the hospital later that morning, and the sheriff's office is hopeful he can get back to work in around four months.

While Deputy Hall was rushed to a hospital, detectives say Lewis ditched his car and called his girlfriend, Keilise Garrison, for help. Investigators said she and Lewis' mom, Stephanie Brown, helped him escape, and Brown supplied him with a pack of cash.

Four days after the incident, law enforcement tracked Lewis to a rental car in Pasco County where he was found with a packed bag and that same bundle of cash.

"He's in a rental car, he's packed his bags, and his mom gave him some money. I'll let the rest of you determine what you think he was doing," Sheriff Chronister said. "He wasn't going to church to donate the money."

Lewis was arrested, as well as his girlfriend and mother.

Prosecutors plan to argue that Lewis is a flight risk and should be held until his trial.