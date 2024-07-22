Driver accused of ramming Hillsborough deputy facing upgraded charge, mother arrested

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The man accused of running over a Hillsborough County deputy earlier this month now faces attempted murder charges, the sheriff's office said. The suspect's mother also faces criminal charges, marking the fourth arrest in the investigation.

HCSO says William Lewis, Jr., 24, took off from a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5 in the area of Nebraska Ave. and Bearss Ave. Deputy Kalin Hall found the BMW about 25 minutes later, and that's when deputies say Lewis rammed Hall, then drove away again.

Lewis was later arrested in Pasco County on several charges, including aggravated battery, which has now been upgraded to attempted murder.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO says deputies arrested Lewis' mother, Stephanie Brown, on Monday after the investigation showed she helped her son get away after hitting Deputy Hall. She faces an accessory charge.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Lewis' girlfriend, Keilise Garrison, also faces an accessory charge while a fourth suspect, Briana Jeffries, is charged with accessory and tampering with physical evidence.

"The arrest of this fourth suspect speaks to the dedicated and detailed work of our deputies. It's deeply troubling that a mother, whose role should be to instill values of right and wrong, chose instead to aid her son after he seriously injured one of our deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "As Deputy Hall continues to work hard towards a full recovery, I pray this latest arrest will close this chapter of an incredibly difficult time for him, his family, and our department.

Deputy Hall suffered a fractured leg along with a fracture in his other ankle. He's out of the hospital and hopes to be back at work within a few months.

