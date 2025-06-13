Man accused of sexually exploiting, extorting underage victims online charged with 200 counts of child porn

The Brief A Hillsborough County man is accused of sexually exploiting minors he met online and blackmailing them. Sunghyun Kim, 29, is facing 200 counts of child porn possession. Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Sunghyun Kim is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately at 813-247-8200.



Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man they say was using social media sites to get sexual content from multiple juveniles and then blackmail them.

The backstory:

Detectives began investigating Sunghyun Kim, 29, on February 5, 2025, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They said the anonymous tip came from one of the victims, who said the suspect sexually exploited and blackmailed them.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, over the course of three months, detectives learned that the suspect was engaging with multiple juveniles through social media sites, receiving sexual content from them, and then blackmailing them.

READ: Machete-wielding man dies after partner stabs him in self-defense, Lake Wales police say

On May 20, 2025, the HCSO Internet Predator Unit went to Kim’s Riverview home to execute a search warrant.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices and said they found more than a thousand files of child sexual abuse material and computer-generated child sexual abuse material. Detectives also discovered 45 files depicting sexual activity with an animal.

Kim has been charged with:

Possession of child pornography (10 or more images and content of images) (x100)

Possession of generated child pornography (x100)

Film, distribute, or possess videos or images depicting sexual activity with an animal (x45)

Promotion of sexual performance by a child (x14)

Transmission of harmful material to a minor (x9)

Use of computer service for lewd or lascivious exhibition (x6)

What they're saying:

"To manipulate and extort underage victims for his sick gratification is beyond disgusting, it’s evil," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let me be clear: anyone who preys on children will face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate this in our community."

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Sunghyun Kim, is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately at 813-247-8200.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: