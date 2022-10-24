Man acquitted of killing wife's lover, later accused of killing her, not healthy enough for trial: attorney

An 80-year-old accused of killing his wife three years ago made a rare appearance in a Tampa courtroom Monday. Ralph Wald was brought in with a wheelchair, driving home his attorney's claim that the defendant is too ill to go on trial.

Wald faces a manslaughter charge for the shooting death of his wife, Johnna Flores, in September 2019.

He made a frantic call to 911 to report finding his 48-year-old wife "unresponsive" on the couch.

A responding detective wrote in a report "There appeared to be blood pulling around her feet and ankles."

Later, investigators said the shooting could be linked to another shooting death for which Wald had been acquitted six years prior.

The gun that shot and killed Johnna Flores was the same gun that shot and killed 32-year-old Walter Conley in 2013.

Back then, Wald told investigators – and a jury – that he though Conley was raping his wife, so he got a gun and shot the attacker inside their home. It turned out, Conley was Flores' lover, but the jury sided with Wald.

Ralph Wald mugshot after 2019 arrest in wife's shooting death || Ralph Wald with wife Johnna Flores after murder acquittal in 2013

He was acquitted of the murder charge.

"All I want to do is protect my wife," Wald told reporters following his release in 2013. "I didn't know who it was. All I know is somebody was fornicating with my wife."​​​​​​​

Wald and Flores publicly vowed to stay together, holding each other as they left the courtroom.

Now, Wald is expected to face a new jury for Johnna's death, but his attorney says his client isn't well enough to appear in court.

Attorney Jonathan Hackworth claims Wald is in poor health and may be mentally unfit to stand trial. A court appointed doctor will make the final determination.

"He's just having a hard time getting around, at this point," Hackworth Monday in court.

Tampa judge Michael Williams asked Hackworth if Wald is able to make it to a mental evaluation.

"He should be able to," replied Hackworth.

A doctor's report is due to the court in late November.