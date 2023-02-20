Man arrested after crashing into Florida church Saturday morning

On Saturday morning a man was arrested after crashing into a Florida church and seriously injuring three others, according to authorities.

The Crestview Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of James Lee Boulevard and North Ferdon Boulevard at 12.14 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene authorities found a vehicle that failed to turn on Ferdon Boulevard, rolled and drove through the front of the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 38-year-old Paul B Carroll of Crestview. He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in an accident with serious bodily injury, according to authorities.

Four people were extracted from the vehicle, police said. Three of the four were transported to hospital for serious injuries and the driver refused treatment on scene.

Carroll was transported and delivered into the custody of the Okaloosa County Jail without incident, according to authorities.







