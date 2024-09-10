Man arrested after leading Hillsborough deputies on pursuit, injuring 3: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was arrested after leading Hillsborough County deputies on a chase in which he aimed his car at them multiple times and left three injured, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Sean Bolton, 28, of Gibonston, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement, and others after the chase on Monday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, HCSO deputies tried to stop a Chrysler for illegal window tint and failing to stop at a stop sign, but the driver, Bolton, refused to pull over and sped off.

Authorities tracked Bolton into the Carriage Point subdivision where deputies tried to use stop sticks. During the deployment of the stop sticks, Bolton deliberately aimed his car at a uniformed deputy standing on the edge of the road, according to HCSO, and the deputy had to get out of the way to avoid getting hit.

Deputies continued to follow the car and at the intersection of Ekker Road and Carriage Point Drive they tried a vehicle intercept technique. Bolton responded by ramming into two HCSO vehicles and taking off again, according to officials.

According to HCSO, deputies ended the pursuit, which lasted under a mile, by successfully performing a PIT maneuver.

But they reported Bolton's driving caused a deputy's vehicle to strike a tree and another deputy's vehicle to crash into a backyard fence on Carriage Point Drive. During that impact, a fence post pierced through the deputy's window, narrowly missing the deputies inside.

"This individual had multiple opportunities to do the right thing and pull over, but instead, he chose to continue his reckless and dangerous behavior, showing a complete disregard for the safety of our deputies and the community members around him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "His actions were irresponsible and could have had far more tragic consequences."

Three deputies were ultimately injured in the pursuit, all of which were minor injuries. All three were treated at Tampa General Hospital and later released.

"This individual’s reckless actions put our deputies and the community at extreme risk. I am incredibly grateful that none of our deputies or innocent bystanders were seriously injured during this criminal’s reckless attempt to avoid capture," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This brazen disregard for human life and the safety of others is exactly why our deputies work tirelessly to bring individuals like this to justice. We are relieved that this dangerous individual is now off the streets."

He is being held at the Orient Road Jail.