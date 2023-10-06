Man arrested after rummaging through cars in Spring Hill neighborhood, deputies say

article

A man was arrested in Spring Hill early on Friday morning after a concerned neighbor called deputies, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's office.

Around 4:50 a.m., HCSO says a caller reported seeing an unknown person trying to get inside his neighbor's vehicles on Gifford Drive.

According to officials, the caller described the suspect as a white man in his twenties with curly hair. The caller said the man was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and riding a bicycle.

Deputies say the concerned neighbor continued to provide updates about the suspect's location. When authorities arrived at the scene, they saw a car in a driveway on Gifford Drive with an open driver's side door.

When officials approached the car, they said the suspect was inside the vehicle, rummaging through the owner's belongings.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nathan Fernandez.

When HCSO interviewed the caller he told them that Fernandez was seen trying to enter three separate vehicles at different addresses on Gifford Drive before he was able to get inside the one deputies found him in.

Officials say that Fernandez had a small bag filled with miscellaneous items, including a bottle of prescription medication that was in someone else's name when he was placed in custody.

While Fernandez was being questioned by detectives at the HCSO District Two office, he admitted to attempting to enter two to four vehicles after he was read his rights. He also stated he was only able to gain access to one, according to deputies.

Fernandez admitted to stealing from other vehicles in the general area after being questioned about the items in the bag, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office says that Fernandez told detectives he rode his bicycle to Gifford Drive to meet up with a friend. He was unable to provide any other information on the friend, other than that he lives in a gated community, according to officials.

Fernandez also told detectives that he got lost after dropping his cell phone while riding his bicycle.

HCSO says Fernandez was arrested and charged with:

Burglary to Conveyance

Attempted Conveyance Burglary (three counts)

Bond - $20,000

Detectives say additional charges are forthcoming as they try to figure out where the miscellaneous items in the bag came from.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here.