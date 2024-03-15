Man arrested after shooting at Oldsmar home: Deputies

A man was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges after a shooting at an Oldsmar home on Monday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday at the home on Azalea Court. A man, later identified as 20-year-old Kemani Wright, was firing a gun outside and inside the home, officials said.

Wright also stole the homeowner's 2004 Lexus and drove off from the scene before deputies arrived, according to PCSO.

READ: Tampa mother nearly killed after father of her child stabs her in the neck: Prosecutors

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives continued investigating the shooting and learned that Wright texted the homeowner and said that her child was going to end up dead. Investigators said the suspect was dropped off down the street from the home by a rideshare service shortly after.

Wright started firing multiple rounds at two men in the front yard at the home, authorities said. The victims ran inside the house, and Wright went after them.

Deputies said he kicked in a bedroom door and fired several rounds into the bathroom where the victims were hiding. Wright didn't hit any of them, and there were no injuries from the shooting, officials said.

PCSO said Wright was later found in Marion County by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force. He has been booked into the Marion County Jail.