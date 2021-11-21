Man arrested for DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian in Seminole

article

Daniel Sarine, 31, is facing DUI charges after deputies say he hit and killed Ronald Martin, 23, as he walked along 113th Street early Sunday morning.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Sarine was driving southbound on 113th Street near 102nd Avenue in Seminole shortly before 3 a.m. when he struck Martin, who was walking southbound in the curb lane of 113th Street.

Deputies say Sarine tried to avoid the pedestrian, but was unsuccessful and Martin died at the scene.

Sarine showed signs of impairment, according to PCSO, and was arrested.

The crash is under investigation.

