Police investigate shooting that injured 1 in St. Petersburg

One person was injured following a shooting Monday morning at a home in St. Petersburg.

Police say they were called to a home at 1021 James Avenue S. for reports of shots fired shortly after 5:30 a.m.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a man in his 50s was struck by a bullet inside the home. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Detectives say they believe the shooting, which is under investigation, was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip, to TIP411.

