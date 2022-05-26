Man arrested in homicide at Spring Hill home, Hernando County deputies say

article

Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies said they are investigating a homicide at a Spring Hill home on Alliance Avenue.

Deputies arrested Joseph Frederick Auche for second-degree domestic homicide Thursday evening, and they said more charges may be coming.

The death investigation is underway and detectives and forensic specialists are on scene processing evidence related to the homicide, Hernando County deputies said.

Officials did confirm this homicide isn't related to any other cases being investigated by the sheriff's office. Deputies said they aren't releasing the victim's name, citing Marsy's Law.

The case remains active, according to investigators.