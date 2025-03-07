Man arrested for trying to meet up with minors for sexual acts: PCSO

The Brief A man has been arrested for trying to meet up with minors for sexual acts, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, 35-year-old Juan Lugo, allegedly sent videos of himself doing sexual acts in front of a 7-and-9 year-old. Lugo was actually messaging a detective who he believed was a minor, offering the detective to have a sexual encounter with the two kids.



A 35-year-old man has been arrested after the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says he sent videos of himself doing sexual acts in front of a 7-and-9 year-old.

A tip sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement indicated that the suspect was attempting to meet up with a minor for a sexual encounter.

The suspect, Juan Lugo, was actually messaging a detective from the South Daytona Police Department who he believed was a minor, offering the detective to have a sexual encounter with the two kids.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

FDLE, PCSO and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force banded together to locate and arrest Lugo in the Shoreline Dr. area of New Port Richey.

FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge, Mark Brutnell, says that the partnership between Florida law enforcement was helpful in the arrest.

"This arrest was the clearest and quickest example of how law enforcement partnerships work in Florida," said Brutnell. "It is because of the strong relationships between state and local agencies that we can identify a predator from the east coast of Florida, and within 35 minutes, we had a plan in place and brought him to justice."

READ: Missing Gulfport teen killed, dismembered after meeting man on dating app: Police

The victims are safe and are being given the necessary resources.

What you can do:

No other victims have come forward so far, but if you or someone you know has been victimized, you can call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report the tip online.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: