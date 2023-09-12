Man awaiting murder trial accused of trying to hire inmate to kill key witness

article

Tampa murder defendant Jaden Sauders-Rigueur was barely old enough to drive when he was accused of gunning down another teenager.

Prosecutors said in October 2021, Sauders-Rigueur planned a set-up robbery that ended in the murder of 16-year-old Alex Alicia. They say the defendant lured Alicia and his two friends, to the Lakeshore apartment complex in Brandon for a drug buy.

However, prosecutor Elizabeth Muller said he had no plans to buy anything.

"He decided to take it. Take the marijuana from Alex and he decided to take it by force. He reaches inside the window and grabs the bags of weed," explained Mueller.

That led to a tussle between the two. That’s when Mueller said the defendant pulled out gun and pistol whipped Alicia.

"He then shoots Alex in the face. Shoots him right between the bridge of his nose. A single shot," said Mueller.

Alicia died at the scene, according to officials. His two friends were able to get away and call for help.

A cell phone left at the crime scene was linked through DNA to the defendant, according to authorities. But the defense pointed out the evidence that wasn’t there.

They argued their client's DNA wasn’t found on the victims car or the bags of drugs. There was also no murder weapon, explained Defense Attorney Jaime Garcia.

"Law-enforcement will not be able to present you with a gun or any fingerprints or DNA at the scene," argued Garcia.

However, Sauders-Rigueur’s legal problems got worse while sitting in jail awaiting trial.

Prosecutors say a jailhouse snitch came forward and said Sauders-Rigueur wanted to hire him to kill a key witness in the case. He is expected to testify on Wednesday.

The snitch also claims Sauders-Rigueur confessed to the murder. Now the defendant faces solicitation for murder charges.