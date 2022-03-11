Police say suspect confessed to stabbing death of Daytona Beach couple

Daytona Beach police say the suspect in the murder of a married couple while riding their bikes home during Bike Week confessed to the crime.

"Last night while speaking with investigators Jean Macean confessed to the murders of Terry and Brenda Aultman. Again, I want to thank my amazing team of investigators @DaytonaBchPD and all of our law enforcement partners who assisted us throughout this investigation," Chief Jakari Young tweeted on Friday.

Jean Robert Macean, 32, was arrested in Orlando on Thursday for the brutal murders of Brenda Aultman and Terry Aultman during Bike Week.

Macean, 32, is a resident of Orlando. He was captured at 5316 Point Vista Circle around 11 a.m.

"This was one of the most brutal murders I've ever seen in my 20-plus years as a police officer in Daytona Beach," said Chief Young. "We thank the entire Daytona Beach community and the communities around us for providing our detectives with over 100 tips."

Macean is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said the Aultmans were heading home early Sunday morning on their bikes when someone slashed their throats and stabbed them. Their bicycles were located next to their bodies, near Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Blvd. The husband and wife were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives believe this was a random act of violence.

