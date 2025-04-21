Man convicted in St. Pete street racing crash that killed 13-year-old

The Brief The St. Petersburg motorcyclist on trial for the deadly street racing crash that killed a 13-year-old boy last year was found guilty. The St. Pete Police Department said the man was speeding in a black Suzuki motorcycle along 28th Street North when it hit and killed the teen. He was illegally street racing during an "exhibition of speed event" at the time of the crash.



The St. Petersburg motorcyclist on trial for the deadly street racing crash that killed a 13-year-old boy last year was found guilty on Monday.

Carlos Fernandez, 23, was convicted of vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, street racing and operating a motorcycle with no endorsement in a Pinellas County courtroom.

Pictured: Carlos Fernandez.

The backstory:

The deadly crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on January 29, 2023, while 13-year-old Ethan Martin was crossing 28th Street North. The St. Pete Police Department said Fernandez was speeding in a black Suzuki motorcycle along 28th Street North, and just as the bike crossed 109th Avenue North, it hit and killed Martin.

Martin died at the scene of the crash, and Fernandez was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to investigators.

Pictured: Ethan Martin.

St. Pete police said Fernandez was illegally street racing during an "exhibition of speed event" at the time of the crash. Martin had been at the event with his dad, who wasn't injured.

Martin’s father was also the owner of the motorcycle. Both he and Fernandez were initially charged following the crash, but prosecutors dropped the father's charges.

What's next:

Fernandez will be sentenced on June 2.

