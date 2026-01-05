Man dies from burns during incident at Haines City High School

article

The Brief A man dies after suffering severe burns on 64% of his body. The incident happened at Haines City High School on Sunday night. Haines City Fire Department and Haines City Police were dispatched to the school at 7:19 p.m. for a fire alarm.



Officials arrived at Haines City High School Sunday night to find a 32-year-old man lying in an alcove near one of the buildings with severe burns.

What we know:

First responders found the badly burned man after responding to a fire alarm at Haines City High School. A gasoline container and lighter were nearby.

The man, from Brooklyn, New York, was transported to a local hospital. He passed away Monday afternoon.

Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office assumed control of the investigation Sunday night. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.

Big picture view:

A car at the scene was registered to the man’s mother. Detectives spoke to her, and she said her son graduated from the school in 2011. He had since moved to New York. She said that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"Detectives determined that the victim got onto the property by jumping over two fences. What his specific intentions were are still unknown, but the investigation is ongoing," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives found a half-full bottle of liquor and a burnt marijuana cigarette.

According to Polk County Public Schools, property damage at the school was minimal, and maintenance staff was able to complete all repairs on Monday.

What's next:

The school will reopen as scheduled on January 7, 2026.