Man dies from critical injuries after Tampa shooting, detectives continue search for vehicle

Detectives with the Tampa Police Department said they are now investigating a Memorial Day weekend shooting as a homicide. A 21-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries from the shooting has died after being taken off life-support.

Tampa police responded to the 3400 block of East North Bay Street on May 29 after two men were shot, TPD officials said. Officers found two men with upper body trauma, and both were taken tother hospital with critical injuries.

The 21-year-old died from his injuries Monday, according to Tampa police. The 23-year-old who was also had critical injuries has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives are continuing to search for an early 2000s model, light-colored, four-door sedan, that witnesses said fled from the scene immediately after the shooting, TPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.