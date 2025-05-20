Man driving 118 MPH with wife and 2 kids arrested for DUI: BCSO

The Brief A man accused of driving 118 MPH with his wife and two kids was arrested by a Broward County deputy on suspicion of DUI. Juan Espinosa was about to fly past the deputy when he says Espinosa suddenly slammed on his brakes, but not before being clocked at a dangerous speed. The deputy says he was shocked to see the two kids, ages one and eight, in the car.



While driving his wife and two children early Sunday morning, a man was clocked at 118 MPH on I-95, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

When Deputy Thomas Jenkinson pulled Juan Espinosa over, he noticed a smell of alcohol coming from him, and subsequently arrested him.

Courtesy: Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Espinosa was about to fly past the deputy when he says Espinosa suddenly slammed on his brakes, but not before being clocked at a dangerous speed.

After quickly pulling over in the center median, the deputy says he was shocked to see the two kids, ages one and eight, in the car.

What they're saying:

"Folks, no matter how many times we say it, people continue to put their lives at risk, the innocent lives of our citizens on the roadway, and in this case, the people who he should love and care for the most, his family," says Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Espinosa was also charged with child neglect without great bodily harm.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

