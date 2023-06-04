Man experiencing medical episode crashes into lobby of Winter Haven motel

On Saturday afternoon, a man was killed after he was hit by a car that crashed into a motel lobby in Winter Haven.

At around 4:21 in the afternoon Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire Rescue, and Winter Haven Fire Department were dispatched to the Economy Inn Suites.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found 33-year-old Standall Brooks, who was pronounced dead.

Police say that a black 2018 Ford Focus had been traveling on eastbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

The car left the roadway and struck Mr. Brooks, who was standing outside the motel office, and then crashed into the office lobby, according to a police report.

The driver of the Ford Focus was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injury and released.

Police say the driver may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.





