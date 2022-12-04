Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in Tampa parking lot next to Family Dollar, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered in a Tampa parking lot Sunday morning. 

Officers say they were sent to 804 E. Forest Avenue, just west of Nebraska Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a deceased man in an enclosed area of the parking lot. This is adjacent to a Family Dollar store. 

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of an adult Black man in his mid-forties with upper body trauma. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.   
 