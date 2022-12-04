Man found dead in Tampa parking lot next to Family Dollar, police say

Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered in a Tampa parking lot Sunday morning.

Officers say they were sent to 804 E. Forest Avenue, just west of Nebraska Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a deceased man in an enclosed area of the parking lot. This is adjacent to a Family Dollar store.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of an adult Black man in his mid-forties with upper body trauma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

