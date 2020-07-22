Man found dead inside Tampa auto body shop

Tampa police say they are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old man after his body was found inside an auto shop.

Officers said they began investigating Tuesday afternoon at the business, located at 1919 West St. Joseph Street. They said when they arrived, they found the adult Hispanic man with upper-body trauma.

The victim has not been identified. Detectives said it does not appear to be a random act, but are still developing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-874-8477 or email www.crimestopperstb.com.

