Man found shot to death on front porch in Tampa, police say

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after the body of an adult man was discovered early Saturday morning.

According to TPD, officers were called to the 9800 block of N. Myrtle Street for reports of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found the body of a black male on the ground of the home's front porch.

Police say though it is early in the investigation with detectives still interviewing witnesses, this does not appear to be a random act and they have made contact with all parties involved.