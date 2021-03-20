Man from Illinois killed crossing Clearwater street

Michael Patte, 45, of Woodstock, Ill was killed Friday night after being hit by a truck in Clearwater, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say Patte was walking south across Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. when he was struck by a 2015 Ford F-250 truck. Patte was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk, according to CPD. He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app