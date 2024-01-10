Man hit, killed by vehicle outside Tampa Carrabas restaurant: TPD

article

Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday night outside a Carrabas restaurant on Dale Mabry Highway.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the man was either on the sidewalk or next to the restaurant around 9:40 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the impact of the crash pinned the man between the car and the side of the building.

The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to TPD.

Exterior image of Carrabas after a deadly vehicle crash.

Police say they do not believe the pedestrian was a customer at the restaurant.

Dale Mabry Highway was closed for several hours while officers investigated.