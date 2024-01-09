Sheriff Grady Judd: 11 arrested, kilos of cocaine, fentanyl seized during multi-agency investigation

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to give more details on a multi-agency investigation that he says led to the arrests of 11 people and the seizure of multi-kilos of cocaine and fentanyl.

Few details have been released, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says several agencies, including PCSO, the Winter Haven Police Department, FDLE, FBI, and the DEA, Central Florida HIDTA, 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, Florida Attorney General's Office, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, and the Department of Justice investigated two central Florida-based drug trafficking organizations in December and January with help from the State Financial Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E) Florida Program managed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to PCSO, the grant provides financial support and assistance for approved fentanyl-related investigative costs, such as overtime, travel, investigative supplies and equipment, and training.

"I'm proud of our detectives and partner agencies who worked hard to remove kilos of destructive drugs off the streets. We are all working together to fight fentanyl, which is killing people by the thousands in the US as a result of drug overdoses. These drug traffickers are destroying lives, families and communities." Stated Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd’s press conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

