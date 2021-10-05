Man in custody after US Capitol Police investigate suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police have taken a man into custody after investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident began around 10 a.m. along First Street, NE. Police made contact with the man in the SUV before moving in and taking him into custody. "Everyone is safe," USCP tweeted around 11 a.m. No weapons were found on the man.

Several roads were closed in the area during the investigation.