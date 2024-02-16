Polk County man facing 13 charges including attempted murder after choking deputy: 'Don't shoot me'

A 22-year-old man tried to kill a deputy and dented a patrol car while resisting arrest in Mulberry on Wednesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say deputies arrived in the area of Canal St E and Dr MLK Jr Ave NE around 7:50 p.m. A deputy sheriff was already at the scene to respond to a possible battery in the area, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the deputy saw a black man, later identified as 22-year-old Jarrett Frederick Jr., walking on Dr MLK Jr Ave NE. Frederick was walking with a white woman who law enforcement identified as "witness."

When the deputy stopped his Polk County Sheriff's Office marked patrol vehicle and got out, the witness informed him that Frederick had her cellphone and would not give it back.

Officials say Frederick walked away from the deputy. According to the sheriff's office, Frederick ignored the deputy's commands to stop and began physically resisting.

Frederick hit the deputy on the left side of his face twice as he resisted, according to authorities.

The deputy got Frederick to the ground, according to officials, to try to get control, and ended up on Frederick's right side. The sheriff's office says during the altercation Frederick got access to the deputy's back and placed him in a choke hold.

Authorities say Frederick began applying "a significant amount of force" to the deputy's throat, causing him to lose the ability to breathe.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriffs Office

The deputy told Frederick that he could not breathe, but he continued to apply force.

At this point, PCSO says the deputy feared for his life, so he tried to grab his gun from his holster. Frederick immediately released the deputy and officials say Frederick said, "Don't shoot me."

Officials say the deputy tried to gain physical control of Frederick, but he continued to resist. The sheriff's office says Frederick tried to stop the deputy from using his radio that was detached from his duty belt.

Another deputy sheriff arrived at the scene to help as Frederick continued to resist. The two deputies were finally able to control Frederick and place him in handcuffs, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office says both deputies escorted Frederick to the patrol car as he was still resisting by thrashing his body and attempting to pull away from their control.

Frederick intentionally slammed his body into the patrol car, which caused a significant dent to the right passenger side of the vehicle, according to law enforcement.

According to PCSO, Frederick was acting irate when secured in the car and asked one of the deputies to "Take the handcuffs off, or I'll beat your EXPLETIVE EXPLETIVE, you EXPLETIVE EXPLETIVE EXPLETIVE."

The witness was also detained after law enforcement discovered she was on probation and had a curfew of 7 p.m. After being mirandized, the witness told officials that she was in a verbal altercation with Frederick because he refused to give her her cellphone back.

The witness said Frederick did not hit her and only gave her a hug.

Another witness was the person who reported the altercation.

During a sworn recorded interview, she said she was inside her house in Mulberry when she heard someone screaming outside. When she went outside, she saw Frederick and the woman loudly arguing.

Officials say she saw Frederick going toward the woman while repeatedly swinging his arms in a downward motion.

The woman who reported the altercation told law enforcement that the woman Frederick was with was yelling loudly and said, "Leave me alone, get off me."

The witness says she saw the first deputy arrive at the scene and heard Frederick loudly yelling at the deputy before going back inside her house.

While on the way to the Sheriff's Processing Center, officials say Frederick spontaneously stated he did not strike the woman he was arguing with and that he only grabbed her by her shoulders.

Frederick is facing 13 charges including attempted first degree murder on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, and knowing abuse of child without bodily harm.