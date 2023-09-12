Man killed after being struck by 2 vehicles on SR 60 in Polk County, deputies say

article

A deadly pedestrian crash is under investigation in Polk County.

Investigators say an unidentified man was killed Monday night after he was struck by two vehicles on SR 60 at Nichols Road in Mulberry.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 call shortly after 8:45 p.m. about a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. Upon arrival, first responders say they found an adult Hispanic man lying in the street with critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

A 32-year-old Mulberry man told deputies that he had been heading eastbound on SR 60 in a green Nissan Versa when he hit something he did not see. Post-impact, investigators say the victim rolled onto the hood of the Nissan and into the next lane.

According to detectives, while interviewing the driver of the Nissan, a 29-year-old Mulberry woman approached law enforcement and said she had also struck something lying in the road which caused a flat tire on her white Nissan SUV.

READ: Man helping two injured in separate crash killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales: Polk sheriff

Investigators say evidence indicates that the victim was in the outside lane of eastbound SR 60 when he was struck first by the green Nissan being, and then he rolled into the outside lane, where he was run over by the Nissan SUV.

Detectives say neither driver showed signs of impairment and the crash remains under investigation.

Law enforcement officials are still trying to identify the victim.

Eastbound SR 60 was closed for approximately four hours, but has since reopened.