Man killed in shooting at apartment complex, Hillsborough deputies searching for suspect

A man died after being shot at an apartment complex on Sunday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

HCSO says the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Providence Trace Circle at the Cypress Trace complex in Brandon.

Deputies say two people were arguing in the breezeway when the suspect shot the victim, then took off.

The man later died at the hospital, according to HCSO, and the suspect has not been caught as of Monday morning.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the name of the victim or a description of the suspect.

What they're saying:

"A man's life has been tragically cut short due to an act of violence that can never be undone," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "There is no dispute that should ever come to this. Our detectives are doing everything they can to locate the suspect and ensure the victim and his family get the justice they deserve."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

