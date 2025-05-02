Man killed in 'stand your ground' shooting at gas station: PCPD
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed after Plant City police say he pulled out a knife during a dispute at a gas station early Friday.
What we know:
According to the Plant City Police Department, officers responded to the Speedlane Express off N. County Line Rd. around 2:15 a.m.
Investigators say a dispute started inside the store and escalated outside, at which point the man approached the shooter while holding a knife.
The man was shot once and died at the scene, according to police.
Plant City police say a man was shot and killed in self-defense at a gas station on Friday morning.
The shooter is not facing charges, police say, because the shooting falls under Florida's "stand your ground" law.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the name of the man killed or any details on the identity of the shooter.
Investigators also did not say what led to the dispute.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Plant City Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter