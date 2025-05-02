Man killed in 'stand your ground' shooting at gas station: PCPD

The Brief A man died after being shot at a gas station early Friday, according to Plant City police. Investigators say the man pulled out a knife during a dispute, leading to the shooter opening fire. As of Friday afternoon, the shooter is not facing charges.



A man was shot and killed after Plant City police say he pulled out a knife during a dispute at a gas station early Friday.

What we know:

According to the Plant City Police Department, officers responded to the Speedlane Express off N. County Line Rd. around 2:15 a.m.

Investigators say a dispute started inside the store and escalated outside, at which point the man approached the shooter while holding a knife.

The man was shot once and died at the scene, according to police.

Plant City police say a man was shot and killed in self-defense at a gas station on Friday morning.

The shooter is not facing charges, police say, because the shooting falls under Florida's "stand your ground" law.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the man killed or any details on the identity of the shooter.

Investigators also did not say what led to the dispute.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Plant City Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: