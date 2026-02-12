Man killed in Tampa shooting, investigation underway: Police

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting along West Green Street in Tampa that happened Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Detectives are working to gather evidence, conduct interviews and develop leads to determine what led up to the shooting and identify who was involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 and refer to "report #26-83903." Those wanting to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward can share tips with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS or online.



A man is dead after a shooting along West Green Street in Tampa that happened Wednesday afternoon, according to officers.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Green Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a Black man in his mid-60s who had been shot.

Tampa police and Tampa Fire Rescue tried to save the man's life, but he ultimately died at the shooting scene, investigators said.

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to gather evidence, conduct interviews and develop leads to determine what led up to the shooting and identify who was involved. They did say that they believe this was not a random act of violence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 and refer to "report #26-83903." Those wanting to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward can share tips with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS or online.