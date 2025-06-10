Man tries to pay for sex at Florida club, calls 911 to complain about not receiving 'services:' PCSO

The Brief Pinellas County deputies say Sultan Alnofaie called 911 to complain after paying a worker at a club $300 for sex and not receiving "services." Staff at the OZ Gentlemen's Club told deputies that Alnofaie also asked for a private room and was denied. Alnofaie faces a charge of misuse of wireless 911 system.



A man faces charges after Pinellas County deputies say he called 911 claiming security at a club "took" $300 from him – money he used in an attempt to pay an employee for sex.

The backstory:

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Sultan Alnofaie, 21, called 911 from the OZ Gentlemen's Club near Clearwater shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 8.

Deputies say Alnofaie told dispatchers to "come take him to jail," then explained that he paid a worker at the club for sex, but did not receive "services."

Staff at the club told deputies that Alnofaie had asked for a private room along with sex from a staff member, and called 911 when his request was denied.

Investigators also noted that Alnofaie appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol as they arrested him on a charge of misuse of wireless 911 system.

Mugshot of Sultan Alnofaie. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Pinellas County Jail records show he has bonded out.

The arrest report shows Alnofaie is a Saudi Arabian citizen living in Miramar, which is in Broward County.

