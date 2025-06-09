Florida man accused of dealing drugs, promoting dogfighting kept 9-foot alligator on property: JSO

The Brief The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it discovered a 9-foot alligator in the yard of an accused drug dealer. According to JSO, there were multiple neglected dogs on the property as well as evidence of dog fighting. Marquis Williams, 49, was arrested and is facing more than a dozen animal abuse charges, including illegally possessing an alligator and promoting dog fighting, which are felonies.



A drug bust in Florida landed a man in jail and led to the rescue of a 9-foot alligator and multiple neglected dogs that may have been used for dog fighting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

In March, JSO said it received a tip about a house on the north side of Jacksonville that was being used to distribute illegal drugs.

Investigators said they found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana and several guns inside the home, which led to the arrest of 49-year-old Marquis Williams.

Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

While serving the search warrant, officers noted there were multiple dogs on the property as well as dog-fighting equipment, trophies, and books.

Several dogs were kept in skyboxes while others were chained, according to JSO.

Officers said the dogs showed serious signs of neglect, including being covered in feces, fleas, and infections.

They added that some of the dogs had open wounds, others had wounds that were in the process of healing. The officers said they found other animals in similar condition, including young raccoons and turtles.

Dig deeper:

Authorities also discovered a 9-foot alligator in a small, fenced-in area.

Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Officers said the gator had no access to water in the cage and bones scattered on the ground suggested it was being fed the other animals on the property.

An FWC nuisance alligator wrangler came to the property to safely remove the gator.

In addition to felony drug and gun charges, Williams is facing more than a dozen charges for animal abuse, including illegally possessing an alligator and promoting dog fighting, which are felonies.

