Man pleads guilty to threatening Tampa Bay Rays players and families

article

A California man accused of threatening Tampa Bay Rays players has now pleaded guilty to the crime.

According to the FBI, Benjamin Patz sent vile Instagram messages to four Rays players – threatening to kill them and dismember their families – during the Rays’ extra-inning loss to the White Sox back in July of 2019.

The investigation also uncovered threats to several other athletes, including members of the Atlanta Braves, Oakland A's, San Diego Padres, and New England Patriots.

The 24-year-old – who’s also known as "Parlay Patz" – now faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

