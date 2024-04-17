Man sentenced to 25 years for wrong-way crash that killed grandfather

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 25 years in prison for his role in a wrong-way crash that killed a Tampa grandfather more than five years ago.

Stephen Paleveda was drunk and driving the wrong way on the Selmon Expressway when his Ford F-150 slammed into 68-year-old Bamnet Narongchai's pick-up truck in October 2018.

"All I could hear was her screaming 'Daddy's dead! Daddy's dead!' He burned to death," Narongchai's daughter Billie McDaniel said.

PREVIOUS: Accused drunk driver stands trial for fiery crash that killed Tampa grandfather

McDaniel wiped back tears as she recounted the moment she learned her father was killed in the fiery crash.

Billie McDaniel speaks at the sentencing hearing for Stephen Paleveda, who was driving drunk when he hit and killed McDaniel's father, Bamnet Narongchai.

"Our father was always there for our family. He was compassionate about his family, making sure to spend time with all of us, the grandkids, the great-grandchildren. The youngest being just a month old when he was tragically taken from us," McDaniel said.

Pictured: Bamnet Narongchai

At the time of the crash, Paleveda's BAC was more than three times the legal limit. He tried to run, but police caught up with him. During the trial, the defense attorney argued someone else was driving, but the jury didn't buy it.

"We have not started the healing process due to Steven Paleveda not taking responsibility for his actions," McDaniel said.

At sentencing on Wednesday, Paleveda's public defender and his former football coach pleaded with the judge for leniency.

"There was a family history of drug use and alcohol use, neglect, sexual abuse when he was a very young child," Paleveda's attorney Rocky Brancato said.

Pictured: Stephen Paleveda

Meanwhile, prosecutors pointed to Paleveda's repeated attempts to dodge responsibility.

"The defendant ran, and he ran as far and as fast as he possibly could until he was apprehended," Prosecutor Christine Brown said.

The state recommended a 25-year sentence. The judge agreed.

"Remember he still gets to hear their voice. He still gets to see them. We don't get that," McDaniel said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter