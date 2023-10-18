Man shot and killed in Tampa after fight breaks out: Investigators

article

A man was shot and killed in the 9400 block of North 9th Street in Tampa Wednesday afternoon, the Tampa Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:50 p.m. where they found the victim.

Investigators said they believe the man was involved in a fight with several people when someone shot the victim.

READ: 2 suspects at large after stealing 5 firearms from Tampa gun range: HCSO

The man was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived, TPD officials said.

Detectives have been in touch with multiple witnesses who may be involved in the incident. THe investigation remains active, authorities said.